UAE sends food aid to drought-stricken Mauritania

The UAE Embassy in Nouakchott has distributed food assistance to people affected by drought in Mauritania, as part of the Year of Zayed initiative - 2018.

The assistance, funded by the Sharjah Charity House, Sharjah Charity International, included food items, such as rice, sugar, cooking oil which were distributed to hundreds of Mauritanian families and other eligible persons across rural areas.

Beneficiaries commended the gesture and extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE Embassy and other charitable organisations.