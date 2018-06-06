UAE Embassy in Nouakchott provides humanitarian aid to underprivileged families

UAE Embassy in Nouakchott distributed today humanitarian aid, provided by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, to underprivileged families in Mauritania.

Acting upon directives of Essa Abdullah Masood Al Kalbani, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Humaid Hamdan Al Zaabi, from the UAE Embassy in Nouakchott, handed over the humanitarian aid to Sarah Bint Seidi, Secretary General of Al Rahma Charity, to be distributed, in association with some other charities, to the needy people.