QRCS launches emergency response to Mauritania flooding [EN/AR]

August 24th, 2022 ― Doha: In an emergency response to the recent flooding disaster in Mauritania, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) activated its Disaster Information Management Center IDIMC) on 3 August 2022, to keep updated about the humanitarian situation and gather real-time information, in coordination with the Mauritanian Red Crescent. QRCS allocated $100,000 from its Disaster Response Fund to provide relief for the victims of floods, mitigate the impact of the disaster, meet the basic needs, and support government efforts in the target areas: Nbeika Town (Tagant Region), Guerou Department (Assaba Region), and Ayoun Al-Atrous Town (Hodh Al-Gharbi Region). The emergency relief intervention plan involves providing food, nonfood, shelter, and health aid for 300 flood-affected families, or 1,800 people, as follows:

Distribution of 300 local tents with their supplies. Distribution of 300 food parcels, each containing 40 kg of basic foodstuffs such as rice, pasta, sugar, lentils, and vegetable oil. Distribution of 300 kits of nonfood items (NFIs), each containing two blankets, hygiene materials, two straw mats, six pillows, and kitchenware. Provision of primary health care services.

Floods have severely hit many villages and communities in three regions of Mauritania; damaged roads and blocked the transportation of people and goods; and caused large-scale destruction to infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and dams. Some marketplaces and commercial areas have been submerged, and large quantities of household food stock were flooded.

Public water resources were badly affected, especially in the communities that depend mainly on water wells, with the consequent risk of contaminations. There are nine deaths (mostly children), 2,236 affected families, and 1,560 damaged homes. Communication and power supply services in most cities are intermittent.

According to initial reports, the current basic needs are shelter (tents, blankets, and pillows), foodstuffs, relief items (blankets, kitchenware, hygiene kits, tarpaulins, and mosquito nets), and potable water.

About Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is Qatar’s first humanitarian and volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination. QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 192 National Societies. It is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian and social efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

Both locally and internationally, QRCS has relief and development operations in numerous countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Central and South America. Its humanitarian mandates include disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and risk reduction. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, food, water, shelter, and other needs of local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian diplomacy and advocacy front.

With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity, inspired by the seven Fundamental Principles of humanitarian action: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.