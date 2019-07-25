Project Highlights: Support food security and nutrition of agropastoral populations affected by the pastoral crisis in the Sahel (Mauritania, Senegal and Regional)

Objective:

Protect the livelihoods of vulnerable agropastoral households affected by the pastoral crisis in the Sahel

Key partners:

Mauritania and Senegal: Ministry of Livestock, Regional Delegations of the Ministries of Livestock and Agriculture, national Non-Governmental Organizations, Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS) and G5 Sahel

Beneficiaries reached:

8 499 beneficiary households (1 300 in Mauritania and 7 199 in Senegal)

Activities implemented:

Mauritania

Distributed four hens and one rooster, 65 kg of poultry feed and veterinary inputs (vaccines, antibiotics, antiparasitic and vitamins) to 400 female-headed households.

Distributed MRO 2.7 million (USD 76 000) to 400 vulnerable households (MRO 6 800 [USD 190]/household).

Distributed 45 tonnes of livestock feed to 200 pastoral households (225 kg/household). Dewormed 2 000 small ruminants and provided them with vitamin AD3 and antibiotics to boost their metabolism.

Trained 200 livestock farmers on good breeding practices and on multinutritional block production techniques, along with the provision of processing equipment.

Distributed fodder seeds and equipment for the development of fodder activities to 300 farmers and trained 300 female members of beneficiary cooperatives on fodder crop management.

Senegal

Distributed 770 tonnes of livestock feed to 7 199 vulnerable pastoral households against a small contribution (XOF 2 000 [USD 4]) that enabled the establishment of a community fund (XOF 35 million [USD 59 726]).

Set up 15 pilot sites for fodder production, for a total of 6 ha of land, through the community fund. Distributed five motor pumps, purchased through the community fund for irrigation of fodder sites through a trickle flow system.

Trained 30 beneficiary households on good fodder production practices.

Regional

Organized 12 support missions conducted by experts from FAO, CILSS and G5 Sahel and three training workshops on good Livestock Emergency Guidelines and Standards and on the implementation at the national level of the objectives of FAO’s 2018 response to the pastoral crisis in the Sahel, in order to strengthen support to pastoralism, coordination, etc.

Impact:

Mauritania

Improved households’ livelihoods through poultry activities and cash transfers, allowing to meet the food needs of 2 400 people for two months.

Increased the Food Consumption Score by 97 percent and decreased the adoption of negative coping mechanisms by beneficiaries.

Strengthened the productive assets of 400 vulnerable households, particularly of female-headed households, through the development of poultry farming.

Increased livestock protection through the distribution of livestock feed, covering approximately 2 000 small ruminants for 45 days.

Enhanced capacities in good livestock practices and multinutritional block production techniques, empowering vulnerable households.

Senegal

Safeguarded the livestock of beneficiary households through the distribution of feed.

Enhanced fodder production activities thanks to the community fund established.

Reinforced the technical capacities of beneficiaries on fodder production, ensuring the sustainability of the pilot plots and increasing the availability of livestock feed.

Regional