Overview of the ProNexus project in Mauritania

In the framework of the SUN Global Programme, GIZ and UNHCR are developing a joint project to build capacity to promote the socio-economic inclusion of refugees, asylum seekers and vulnerable members of host communities in Mauritania

Context

By the end of 2019, 79.5 million people had fled their homes worldwide. While the numbers of those forcibly displaced are at an all-time high, the number of complex, protracted crises is also increasing. The Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) represents the political will and ambition of the international community for strengthened cooperation and solidarity with refugees and affected host countries. It is a framework for more predictable and equitable responsibility-sharing between governments, international organisations and other stakeholders. In 2019, at the first Global Refugee Forum, host countries made 280 policy pledges to enhance the inclusion of refugees in their national systems. To ensure their sustainable implementation, these pledges require close collaboration of humanitarian and development actors in line with the principles enshrined in the GCR.