Overview of the ProNexus project in Mauritania

In the framework of the SUN Gloal Programme, GIZ and UNHCR are developing a joint project to build capacity to promote the socio-economic inclusion of refugees, asylum seekers and vulnerable members of host communities in Mauritania.

Context

By the end of 2019, 79.5 million people had fled their homes worldwide. While the numbers of forcibly displaced are at an all-time high, the number of complex, protracted crises is also increasing. The Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) represents the political will and ambition of the international community for strengthened cooperation and solidarity with refugees and affected host countries. It is a framework for more predictable and equitable responsibility-sharing between governments, international organisations and other stakeholders.

It constitutes a unique opportunity to transform the way the world responds to refugee situations, benefiting both refugees and host communities. In 2019, at the first Global Refugee Forum, 280 policy pledges were made by host countries to enhance refugee’s inclusion in their national systems. These commendable pledges need the close collaboration of humanitarian and development actors to ensure their sustainable implementation, in line with the principles enshrined in the GCR