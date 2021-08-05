Note on the identification of hard-to-reach Malian refugees in Mauritania

Since the deterioration of the situation in Mali in 2012, Mauritania has maintained a relatively open-door policy to the influx of refugees, though impacted by public health and security considerations. In support to the Mauritanian government and in the absence of a national asylum system, UNHCR continues to conduct registration of asylum seekers and determination of refugee status and supports the search for durable solutions. UNHCR and its partners are based in Nouakchott, Nouadhibou, Bassikounou, and Nema.

In 2019, the Mauritanian government authorized the registration of Malian 1 asylum seekers and refugees outside of Mbera camp. This registration started in villages around the camp in February 2019, and a merged registration and refugee status determination (RSD) procedure for Malians was launched in Nouakchott in June 2019, and in Nouadhibou in July 2020.