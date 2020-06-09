Mauritanie: COVID-19 Mobility Restriction Mapping (May 2020)

The current COVID-19 outbreak has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions, restrictions and bans. On 15 March 2020, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania began to gradually put in place a series of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the pandemic - including the closure of the country’s land, air and sea borders as well as the restriction of inter-regional mobility within the country, the introduction of a curfew, the temporary shutdown of all training and educational establishments, closure of restaurants, and bans on gatherings throughout the country’s 12 regions. In order to better understand how these restrictions are affecting mobility in the country, the thematic pillar of the United Nations on the country’s Points of Entry conducted a data collection mapping the location, status and different restrictions imposed at Points of Entry (PoE), using the DTM methodology* of the international Organisation for Migration (IOM). The purpose of this assessment is to help national authorities, United Nations agencies, organizations and other key stakeholders identify and develop adequate pandemic preparedness and response interventions at PoE. This report presents information on the operational status as well as the public health measures that have been put in place at 27 PoE across the country.