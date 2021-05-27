Mauritania: UNHCR Operational Update May 2021

Key figures:

66,848 Malian refugees in the Bassikounou area1

4,470 Malian refugees with specific needs identified1

7,158 refugees and asylum-seekers registered in urban areas1

3,143 newly registered in Mbera refugee camp since 1 January 2021 (5,220 in 2020)

**COVID-19 interventions In April, in the framework of the tripartite agreement between the African Development Bank (AfDB), UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the G5 Sahel, three medical ambulances were handed over to the Mauritanian Minister of Health to support the COVID-19 response and the overall referral mechanisms.

The donation was part of the support project for G5 Sahel member countries (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger) aiming at strengthening their national response to COVID-19 and limit its social and economic impact.

In Nouadhibou, upon request of the Director of the Regional Hospital, UNHCR donated four Refugee Housing Units in support of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign which started in April.

In May, within the national vaccination campaign, UNHCR staff, refugee community leaders and health workers in Bassikounou received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

Education

In Mbera refugee camp, UNHCR and partners continue to work to provide quality education to Malian refugee children.

Following the retreat of the Mbera camp education sector, led by UNHCR and UNICEF, a training aiming at strengthening the capacity of camp teachers took place in April in Mbera camp.

Inclusion

In April, in collaboration with WFP and UNHCR, the National Social Registry of Mauritania started registering refugees in Bassikounou. This is the first step for the inclusion of the poorest refugees in the national social protection programme financed by the World Bank IDA-18 sub window for refugees (Tekavoul).

In March, in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNHCR, Ministry of Interior and Decentralization organized in Nouakchott a national workshop on Sustainable Livelihoods and Employment for Peace interventions in Hodh Chargui region.

In April, Malian refugees from Mbera camp were invited by the local authorities to participate in the first Livestock Fair in Timbedra, region of Hodh Chargui. The President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania visited the stand of the refugees and had a brief exchange with them on their produce and handicrafts.