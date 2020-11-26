Mauritania: UNHCR Operational Update as of 25 November 2020

COVID-19 interventions

As part of its activities in support or the Government's response for COVID-19, and at the request of the Chief Medical Officer of the Nouadhibou department, UNHCR donated two prefabricated buildings (Refugee Housing Units - RHU) which will be used to carry out the triage of patients before they access the department dispensary compound.

Food and cash assistance

In September, UNHCR and WFP proceeded with targeted food and cash assistance for 58,144 vulnerable refugees for two months instead of one to minimize the risks associated with frequent gatherings in view of the sanitary crisis. As during the previous distributions, a protocol was put in place to minimize the risks linked to COVID-19: mandatory medical screening and hand washing before entering the distribution sites and pre-packed items to minimize physical contact.

Education

In October, students in Mbera camp attended catch-up classes to supplement the distancelearning courses and complete the previous school year impacted by COVID-19-related school closures. In addition to this, 138 middle school students (11-14 years) and 314 secondary school students (14-18 years) sat the final examinations. To verify the identity of each candidate, at the beginning of each test UNHCR performed a biometric check.

Peaceful coexistence

In September, UNHCR and its partner Save the Children organized a workshop to promote peaceful coexistence between host and refugee populations in the department of Bassikounou. The workshop was an opportunity to take stock of the activities carried out since the beginning of the year by community and local organizations, and to identify the main causes of inter-community conflicts.

UN75 Celebrations

Together with the other United Nations agencies in Mauritania, in October UNHCR participated in the celebrations of the UN 75 Anniversary.

In collaboration with WHO, UNHCR organized the UN75 dialogue “Study the present to build the future” where DAFI refugee students discussed with the Nouakchott medical school students the importance of solidarity during the pandemic times. Together with UNDP,

UNHCR took part in a radio show on peaceful coexistence broadcasted by the Bassikounou local radio.

In addition to this, UNHCR also hosted in its facilities the UN75 live talk-show “The Mauritania we want” featuring young Mauritanian influencers.