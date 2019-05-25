25 May 2019

Mauritania: UNHCR Operational Update as of 15 May 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 15 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (336.55 KB)

Mauritania hosts over 2,500 urban refugees and asylum- seekers and more than 57,000 Malian refugees in and around Mbera camp. Despite the conclusion of a peace agreement in 2015, large-scale returns of Malian refugees are not expected due to the persistent violence in northern, which has also been spreading to central Mali. In April alone, almost 1,000 refugees were registered in Mbera camp, including people who had been in Mauritania for a while and had not approached UNHCR before. Furthermore, UNHCR registered 70 new arrivals in the the urban areas of Nouakchott and Nouadhibou. Pending the adoption of the asylum law, UNHCR works closely with the Mauritanian authorities to enhance the protection of refugees in Mauritania improving access to documentation and birth registration. In response, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has been enhancing collaboration with development actors to bridge the current gap between humanitarian and development efforts and ensure that refugees - in particular, extremely vulnerable ones - are not left behind ensuring economic opportunities, and access basic services such as health and education. UNHCR works under the umbrella of the United Nations Sustainable Development Partnership Framework (CPDD).

KEY INDICATORS

3,120 Newly registered from Mali since January 2019

2,086 Voluntary returns to Mali facilitated in 2019

4,610 Malian refugees with specific needs (as of 30 April 2019)

FUNDING (AS OF 15 MAY)

USD 19.3 M 3.6 M received. 15.6 M requested for the UNHCR operation in Mauritania

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.