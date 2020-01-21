Mauritania: UNHCR Operational Update as of 15 January 2019

Global Refugee Forum

In December, during the opening session of the first Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, Mauritania pledged to: Prepare the draft law on the right of asylum for adoption by 2020; register all refugees with civil registry offices to enable them to obtain a national identification number and the issuance of a secure national identification card and allow their inclusion in national systems, including statistics; ensure the inclusion of refugees in health services on an equal basis with nationals; and ensure that refugees have the same conditions of access to the labour market as nationals. The Minister of Foreign Affairs represented Mauritania at the Global Forum.

Highlights

In November, the sixth meeting of the Mauritania / Mali / UNHCR Tripartite Commission took place in Nouakchott. The meeting confirmed the need for continued discussions on education, and agreement was reached on study visits by both Ministries of Education and close cooperation on certain issues, such as teacher qualifications and recognition, teacher training, manuals etc. On birth certificates and civil registration, the second outcome UNHCR Mauritania and Mali sought to achieve through this meeting, it was agreed to convene a workshop to discuss how to facilitate displaced (including refugee) children’s access to the Malian civil registration.

In December, the ambassador of the European Union (UE) to Mauritania visited the Hodh Ecchargui and Mbera camp. In a visit coordinated by IOM and UNHCR, he met with the local authorities, the refugee leaders and all the UN and NGO partners active in the area. He also visited several interventions funded by the EU.

Protection

As part of UNHCR’s ongoing registration activities for people seeking international protection, 362 refugees were newly registered in Mbera camp during November and December. Since the beginning of the year, UNHCR has registered 4,557 refugees in Mbera camp, which includes many Fulani refugees and refugees who were living in the camp and surrounding areas, but who had previously elected not to register with UNHCR.

On 25 November, UNHCR launched the celebrations of the “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” in Nouakchott, Nouadhibou and Bassikounou. In Nouakchott, UNHCR and its partner in urban areas, ALPD, participated in the march organized by the Mauritanian Ministry of Social Affairs, Childhood and Family (MASEF). In Bassikounou, UNHCR organized the celebration at Mbera camp in partnership with its protection partner Save the Children. In Nouadhibou, UNHCR marked the day with a conference on FGM in collaboration with ALPD and the MASEF.

On 15 December, the Festival du Desert was celebrated at Mbera camp. The festival was taking place in northern Mali until the beginning of the conflict in 2012, when it had to be cancelled for several years. Since 2017, the festival is organized again by the Malian refugees every year in Mbera with UNCHR support.