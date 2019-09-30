30 Sep 2019

Mauritania: UNHCR Operational Update as of 15 August 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 15 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (290.5 KB)

(Reporting period 1 June – 31 July)

Mauritania hosts over 2,700 urban refugees and asylum-seekers and around 57,000 Malian refugees in and around Mbera camp. Despite the conclusion of a peace agreement in 2015, large-scale returns of Malian refugees are not expected due to the persistent violence in northern, which has also been spreading to central Mali. In July, 99 refugees were newly registered in Mbera camp. Furthermore, UNHCR registered 172 new arrivals in the the urban areas of Nouakchott and Nouadhibou. Pending the adoption of the asylum law, UNHCR works closely with the Mauritanian authorities to enhance the protection of refugees in Mauritania through access to documentation and birth registration. In response to the protracted refugee situation, UNHCR has been enhancing collaboration with development actors to bridge the current gap between humanitarian and development efforts and ensure that refugees - in particular, extremely vulnerable ones - are not left behind ensuring economic opportunities, and access basic services such as health and education. UNHCR works under the umbrella of the United Nations Sustainable Development Partnership Framework (CPDD) for Mauritania.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.