Mauritania + 1 more
Mauritania: UNHCR Fact Sheet (September 2020)
UNHCR provides protection and assistance to some 62,000 Malian refugees in the arid south-east region where Mbera refugee camp is located, and to some 4,200 urban refugees and asylum-seekers in the cities of Nouakchott and Nouadhibou.
The security situation in Mali remains volatile, and largescale returns are not expected. Malians continue to arrive in Mauritania as part of mixed population flows. UNHCR is engaging with development actors to gradually achieve the inclusion of refugees in the national system from the traditional
UNHCR remains committed to “stay and deliver”, and is providing protection and lifesaving assistance to refugees and asylum-seekers by adjusting its programme under the COVID-19 crisis.
Working with Partners
At the request of the Government of Mauritania, UNHCR coordinates the humanitarian response for the Malian refugees in close collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and Decentralization, other line ministries and local authorities.
UNHCR is a member of the 2018-2022 United Nations Sustainable Development Partnership Framework (CPDD), jointly signed with the Government, representatives of other United Nations agencies and international NGOs, which integrates humanitarian and development interventions. UNHCR participates in the United Nations Country Team, while national NGOs are also indispensable partners of UNHCR for the implementation of projects.