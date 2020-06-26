Mauritania: UNHCR Fact Sheet (May 2020)

UNHCR provides protection and assistance to some 61,000 Malian refugees in the arid southeast region where Mbera refugee camp is located, and to some 4,200 urban refugees and asylum-seekers in the cities of Nouakchott and Nouadhibou.

The security situation in Mali is still volatile and largescale returns are not expected. Malians continue to arrive in Mauritania as part of mixed population flows.

UNHCR is engaging with development actors to gradually move away from the traditional care and maintenance approach as stipulated in Global Compact for Refugees. Committed to stay and deliver, UNHCR continues providing life-saving assistance to refugees and asylum-seekers by adjusting its programme under the COVID-19 crisis.

