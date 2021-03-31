Mauritania: UNHCR Fact Sheet (March 2021)

UNHCR provides protection and assistance to some 63,600 Malian refugees in the arid south-east region where Mbera refugee camp is located, and to almost 6,000 urban refugees and asylum-seekers in the cities of Nouakchott and Nouadhibou.

The security situation in Mali remains volatile, and largescale returns are not expected. Malians continue to arrive in Mauritania as part of mixed population flows. UNHCR is engaging with development actors to gradually achieve the inclusion of refugees in the national service delivery system.

UNHCR remains committed to “stay and deliver” and is providing protection and life-saving assistance to refugees and asylum-seekers by adjusting its programme under the COVID-19 crisis.