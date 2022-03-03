Mauritania: UNHCR Fact Sheet (February 2022)

UNHCR provides protection and assistance to some 69,766 Malian refugees* in the arid south-east region where Mbera refugee camp is located, and to 10,530 urban refugees and asylum-seekers* in the cities of Nouakchott and Nouadhibou.

The security situation in Mali remains volatile, with largescale returns are not expected. Malians continue to arrive in Mauritania as part of mixed movements.

UNHCR is engaging with development actors in addition to regular partners to gradually achieve the inclusion of refugees in the national service delivery systems and to enhance self-reliance in situations of displacement.

Working with Partners