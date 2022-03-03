Mauritania + 5 more
Mauritania: UNHCR Fact Sheet (February 2022)
UNHCR provides protection and assistance to some 69,766 Malian refugees* in the arid south-east region where Mbera refugee camp is located, and to 10,530 urban refugees and asylum-seekers* in the cities of Nouakchott and Nouadhibou.
The security situation in Mali remains volatile, with largescale returns are not expected. Malians continue to arrive in Mauritania as part of mixed movements.
UNHCR is engaging with development actors in addition to regular partners to gradually achieve the inclusion of refugees in the national service delivery systems and to enhance self-reliance in situations of displacement.
Working with Partners
At the request of the government of Mauritania, UNHCR coordinates the humanitarian and development response for Malian refugees in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and Decentralization, other line ministries and local authorities1. In the Hodh Chargui region where Mbera camp is located, UNHCR coordinates interventions by humanitarian partners, alongside local authorities, based on the Refugee Coordination Model.
UNHCR is a member of the 2018-2022 UN Sustainable Development Partnership Framework (CPDD), jointly signed with the government, UN agencies and international NGOs, and which integrates humanitarian and development interventions. UNHCR is a part of the the UN Country Team, and works in coordination with partners on the ground. COVID-19 in Mauritania2
Under the leadership of the Resident Coordinator and thanks to generous donor support and interest— notably from the United States and the African Bank for Development—UNHCR was able to reinforce and complement the government’s national COVID-19 response.
Interventions included the delivery of isolation/quarantine units, medicine and medical equipment (e.g. oxygen and PPE), and outreach/training for health professionals. UNHCR also distributed one-off cash to urban refugees and targeted food and cash assistance to camp-based refugees and host communities. As of December 2021, COVID-related cash assistance totalled almost $1.7 M, which targeted 3,893 camp-based refugee households, 6,483 host family households and 742 urban-based households.
The Government of Mauritania launched a nationwide vaccination campaign in April 2021, which includes refugees. UNHCR has supported this campaign through communication with communities (CwC) such as TV spots and a guide for health workers translated in five languages, outreach activities and trainings for health workers. In Mbera camp, UNHCR has a community-based approach to outreach and ensuring access to the COVID-19 vaccine. As of 20 February 2022, 26,255 refugees have been vaccinated—including 17,827 people fully vaccinated—which represents over 37% of the camp population. In Nouakchott and Nouadhibou, the sites of a local partner ALPD were used as vaccination points, which reached 244 people in August and September 2021.