Mauritania: UNHCR Fact Sheet (February 2020)

UNHCR provides protection and assistance to 57,000 Malian refugees in the arid south-east region where Mbera refugee camp is located, and to some 3,700 urban refugees and asylum-seekers in the cities of Nouakchott and Nouadhibou.

The security situation in Mali is still volatile and largescale returns are not expected. Malians continue to arrive in Mauritania as part of mixed population flows.

UNHCR is engaging with development actors to move away from the traditional care and maintenance approach as stipulated Global Compact for Refugees (GCR).

Working with Partners