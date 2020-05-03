Mauritania + 1 more
Mauritania: UNHCR Fact Sheet (February 2020)
Attachments
UNHCR provides protection and assistance to 57,000 Malian refugees in the arid south-east region where Mbera refugee camp is located, and to some 3,700 urban refugees and asylum-seekers in the cities of Nouakchott and Nouadhibou.
The security situation in Mali is still volatile and largescale returns are not expected. Malians continue to arrive in Mauritania as part of mixed population flows.
UNHCR is engaging with development actors to move away from the traditional care and maintenance approach as stipulated Global Compact for Refugees (GCR).
Working with Partners
At the request of the Mauritanian Government, UNHCR coordinates the humanitarian response for the Malian refugees in close collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and Decentralization, other line ministries and local authorities.
UNHCR is a member of the 2018-2022 United Nations Sustainable Development Partnership Framework (CPDD), jointly signed with the Mauritanian Government, representatives of other United Nations agencies and international NGOs, which integrates humanitarian and development interventions. UNHCR also participates in the United Nations Country Team. National NGOs are also indispensable partners of UNHCR for the implementation of projects.