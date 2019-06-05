05 Jun 2019

Mauritania: Submission to the United Nations Human Rights Committee 126th session, 1-26 July 2019

Report
from Amnesty International
Published on 04 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (488.28 KB)

Mauritania has taken some steps to strengthen human rights guarantees. Despite this, the Mauritanian authorities regularly undermine human rights and there is prevailing impunity for past human rights violations, including violations of the right to life, excessive use of force, acts of torture and other ill-treatment, racial discrimination, restrictions of the rights to freedom of opinion and expression, freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of association and attacks against journalists and human rights defenders. This submission is not an exhaustive account of Amnesty International’s human rights concerns in Mauritania.

