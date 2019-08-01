Mauritania: Submission to the United Nations committee on the elimination of racial discrimination 99th session, 5 -29 August 2019, Follow-up procedure

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (the Committee) reviewed Mauritania’s 8-14th combined reports in May 2018. In its Concluding Observations, the Committee requested follow-up information from Mauritania within one year on its implementation of recommendations relating to the 2018 Law criminalising discrimination, the situation of Mauritanian refugees repatriated from Senegal and non-governmental organizations and human rights associations. This submission focusses on implementation of the recommendations relating to the 2018 Law on discrimination and non-governmental organizations and human rights associations.