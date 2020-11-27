Mauritania: IOM and the National Statistics Office Sign Agreement on Data Collection and Analysis on Migration

Nouakchott– The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the National Statistics Office (Office National de la Statistique, ONS) of Mauritania signed an agreement on Wednesday (25/11) to jointly implement data collection and analysis activities on migration.

This agreement will contribute to assessing migrants’ presence and profiles in the country, including in Nouakchott, which is seeing an increased number of migrants. Since September, at least 1,100 migrants have been intercepted or rescued off the coast of Mauritania.

This agreement will provide a better understanding of the needs of migrants in the country to provide them with tailored assistance, including awareness-raising about the risks of irregular journeys and the available alternatives.

“This milestone agreement is particularly critical in ensuring that the Government of Mauritania uses jointly-produced data to inform evidence-based policies on migration,” said Laura Lungarotti, Chief of Mission of IOM Mauritania.

A first joint activity is scheduled for December 2020 in Nouakchott. IOM plans to assist in updating the estimated number of migrants in the city and to further understand their profiles, needs, and challenges encountered through individual surveys.

The data collection also will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on migrants, in terms of employment and access to health services and support.

Since November 2018, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Mauritania has been providing vital information on human mobility in both Nouakchott and Nouadhibou, including transhumant movements along Mauritania’s southern borders with Senegal and Mali.

IOM’s DTM has also been providing mobility restriction mapping at Mauritania’s entry points to help monitor the situation at the border and the preparedness of entry points to manage flows and to apply health mitigation measures.

Mauritania’s DTM is funded by the European Union, Japan, Germany, the IOM Development Fund (IDF) and IOM’s unearmarked funding. For more information, please contact Lisa Godde lgodde@iom.int and Nicolas Hochart nhochart@iom.int