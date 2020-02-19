19 Feb 2020

Mauritania – Increased flow of Malian refugees to Mauritania (DG ECHO, HCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Feb 2020 View Original

  • A sudden increase in refugee arrivals has been observed since 10 February at Doueinkara, a border point from Mali to Fassala Commune, Mauritania, due to the deteriorating security situation in Mali. As of 13 February, there are an estimated 578 new arrivals. Around 90% of them are women and children; it is reported that the men are expected at a later stage with their cattle. All are reported to be of Fulani origin.

  • Most of the new arrivals are from Segou and Niono circle and surroundings. As a preventive measure against the haemorrhagic fever which have been confirmed at Mopti, Mauritanian authorities have instructed a quarantine for a period of 14-21 days at the border. No cases of haemorrhagic fever have been confirmed among the refugees as of the reporting date.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb in 2019 - the records keep on coming…

In 2019, ReliefWeb continued to break its own records, topping the 10 million mark for the first time, with 10.8 million visitors.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.