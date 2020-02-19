Mauritania – Increased flow of Malian refugees to Mauritania (DG ECHO, HCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2020)
A sudden increase in refugee arrivals has been observed since 10 February at Doueinkara, a border point from Mali to Fassala Commune, Mauritania, due to the deteriorating security situation in Mali. As of 13 February, there are an estimated 578 new arrivals. Around 90% of them are women and children; it is reported that the men are expected at a later stage with their cattle. All are reported to be of Fulani origin.
Most of the new arrivals are from Segou and Niono circle and surroundings. As a preventive measure against the haemorrhagic fever which have been confirmed at Mopti, Mauritanian authorities have instructed a quarantine for a period of 14-21 days at the border. No cases of haemorrhagic fever have been confirmed among the refugees as of the reporting date.