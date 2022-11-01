Mauritania: Hunger crisis - Emergency Plan of Action Mid-term Report, DREF Operation n° MDRMA013, Operation update N° 1

Summary of adjustments made to the emergency plan of action:

This update is issued to inform partners and stakeholders on the progress of implementation since the start of the operation in early July 2022.

The Mauritanian Red Crescent (MRC) also informs its partners of the following changes:

• The extension of the intervention period by 2 months due to the effects of the floods, which impacted on the implementation of field activities, the DREF’s geographical coverage (45 villages), and the isolation of the intervention zone with very difficult access, especially during the rainy period (hibernage). All these challenges contributed to delaying the implementation of some activities that could not be carried out in the period initially planned in the DREF plan of action (PoA).

• The objectives remain as set out in the DREF PoA, except for the MRC's interest in conducting an assessment of the impact of floods on household’s livelihoods and food insecurity in the DREF intervention area. The assessment is needed following the severe impact of floods in the country, with a view of scaling up of the current hunger crisis DREF within the framework of the Hunger Crisis.

• The target details are changing from 820 households (4,920 people) to 821 households (5,740 people) to be assisted. The number of households benefiting from immediate assistance has slightly changed as a result of adjustments made to the verification process. The verification was made according to a process of community engagement and verification of the Unified Social Register lists including the difference in household size as compared to the initial data.

• However, at the level of nutrition beneficiaries, there has been a slightly greater change in the number of beneficiaries PLW1 and children which rose from 422 to 488 compared to the initial planning.

• In the PoA, an assessment of the impact of floods on households’ livelihoods in the area has been added.

This will be used to develop a medium-term plan for food security response and livelihood recovery in the DREF area with a view to requesting the scaling up of the DREF within the framework of Hunger Crisis;

• A strengthening of planned activities in the strategic sectors of nutrition, CEA and PGI, in line with the recommendations of the National Response Plan.

The operational strategy outlined in the DREF action plan launched in July 2022 remains unchanged. The DREF amount of CHF 315,798 allocated to the MRC will continue to cover the assistance until the end of the extension.

Budget lines have been revised to make savings to cover the planned assessments. The intervention area remains unchanged.

The extension will enable the MRC to carry out the remaining activities. These include:

• Nutrition awareness campaign

• Post cash distribution monitoring

• Lessons learned workshop

• Monitoring and closing of activities

From 05 July to 31 October 2022, the NS has been coordinating the DREF activities with its partners, by participating in regular meetings and with the Food Security Commission (CSA3). The intervention area for the emergency response (cash distribution) has been divided between the MRC and the CSA to cover the entire department and avoid duplication. The training modules on nutrition, CEA and improved PGI have been carried out. Beneficiaries were selected and basic needs assistance (BNA) was distributed to 821 households. Nutritional screenings of children aged 6-23 months and PLW4 identified 237 malnourished children aged 6-23 months and 251 PLW. During the screenings, a large quantity of enriched flour (6,525 Kg) was distributed; this was preceded by awareness campaigns and cooking demonstrations in the 45 targeted sites. The nature of the change is therefore focused on the implementation schedule.