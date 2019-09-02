Mauritania: Food Insecurity - Emergency Plan of Action Final Report Operation n° MDRMR009

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In 2017 Mauritania was affected by a severe drought, which led to very bad agro-pastoral season. The important rain deficit (32% less compared to 2016), as well as poor spatial-temporal distribution of rains have had several consequences on the farming and animal husbandry sectors, mainly affecting the vulnerable agro pastoralists of southern Mauritania. Consequently, Mauritania faced a serious food and nutrition insecurity situation in 2018, the worst that the country has seen in the last five years. According to the results of the Harmonized Framework (March 2018), a total of 350,600 people was in severe food insecurity (phase 3 &4). The figures reached 538,446 people for the projected period of June to August 2018, which corresponded to 14 percent of the population. It was the worst situation since the Harmonized Framework analyses have been performed in the country.

Despite funding gaps, the humanitarian actors operating in Mauritania set up an integrated response plan (PRISAN) and coordinated well to support the affected communities. Yet the rainfall that followed the 2018 lean season remained insufficient in some regions of the country, including Brakna (the targeted region for this Emergency Appeal). It is worth adding that the 2019 lean season could thus seriously affect Mauritania again. The humanitarian partners and the Mauritania Red Crescent (MRC) are already preparing for this eventuality.