Mauritania: Food Insecurity - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Operation Update 1 n° MDRMR009

Summary of adjustments made to the emergency plan of action:

The operational strategy changes as follow:

The emergency food assistance activities focus now only in the four communes on the department of Magta Lahjar (Oud Amour, Sangrave, Magta Lahjar and Djonabe bordering Barkeole). Such activities will not be implemented in the department of Barkeole anymore as the CSA (Commissariat a la Sécurité Alimentaire from the Government of Mauritania) and the WFP are already covering this area.

The livestock protection activities will not be implemented. The timeframe for livestock protection activities is due for this period on the harmonized food security response. All the actors engaged have distributed during May and early June. On the other hand, the procurement and distribution of complementary flour, not included at DREF level, has been comprised to protect malnutrition and it will be distributed during the next four months (same periodicity as cash transfers) in the operation’s emergency phase. This has been done in complementarity and accordance with other key actors.

There is no modification in the overall budget/timeframe of the appeal. A revision of the Appeal is planned for July.

B. OPERATIONAL STRATEGY

Global operational strategy

Within the framework of a coordinated response in accordance with the "Integrated Response Plan to Food Security & Nutrition Partners following the consequences of the drought during the agro-pastoral campaign 2017-2018" (PRISAN), the overall objective of this Emergency Appeal is to help save lives and protect agro-pastoralist households from the adverse effects of drought on their food security, nutrition and livelihoods. The specific objectives of this intervention are: