Mauritania: Food Insecurity - Emergency appeal revision n° MDRMR009

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total 1,329,991 million Swiss francs, representing a reduction by 361,215 CHF over the initial budget of 1,693,785 million Swiss francs. This reduction reflects the new operational strategy of the Mauritanian Red Crescent (MRC) following the geographic repositioning and implementation constraints. The revised Emergency Appeal focuses on Livelihoods and Health activities, with no significant change in the response sectors in relation to the initial plan of action. However, this revision results in a reduction of the total number of beneficiaries from 17,400 people or 2,900 households to 7,644 people or 1,274 households due to the focus of the operation on a single geographical intervention area (instead of two areas initially planned). In addition, the revised Emergency Appeal puts more emphasis on capacity building for the National Society, by incorporating activities that will enable the MRC to be better prepared for future lean seasons. Lastly, this revision makes it possible to increase the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) support, by strengthening the field team. This revision is not requesting time extension; the operation is still expected to end on 24 February 2019.

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date