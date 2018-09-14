Mauritania: Food Insecurity - Emergency appeal revision n° MDRMR009
This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total 1,329,991 million Swiss francs, representing a reduction by 361,215 CHF over the initial budget of 1,693,785 million Swiss francs. This reduction reflects the new operational strategy of the Mauritanian Red Crescent (MRC) following the geographic repositioning and implementation constraints. The revised Emergency Appeal focuses on Livelihoods and Health activities, with no significant change in the response sectors in relation to the initial plan of action. However, this revision results in a reduction of the total number of beneficiaries from 17,400 people or 2,900 households to 7,644 people or 1,274 households due to the focus of the operation on a single geographical intervention area (instead of two areas initially planned). In addition, the revised Emergency Appeal puts more emphasis on capacity building for the National Society, by incorporating activities that will enable the MRC to be better prepared for future lean seasons. Lastly, this revision makes it possible to increase the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) support, by strengthening the field team. This revision is not requesting time extension; the operation is still expected to end on 24 February 2019.
The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date
- February 2018: Following the very poor agro-pastoral season 2017-2018, arising from a severe drought, a joint MRC and IFRC assessment is undertaken in three departments in the south-central part of the country which shows an alarming impact on households’ food and economic security.
- 12 March 2018: According to the 2018 Harmonized Framework, 350,600 people are in severe food insecurity (Phase 3,4) and the figures could reach up to 538,446 people for the projected period of June to August 2018 (14 percent of the population).
- 24 May 2018: IFRC issues Emergency Appeal for 1.7m Swiss francs (including a DREF allocation of 224,879 Swiss francs) for 17,400 people for a period of 9 months.
- June 2018: In coordination with IFRC, MRC is preparing the emergency relief activities in the commune of Magta Lahjar.
- 21 June 2018: Publication of Ops Update n°1, detailing the operation’s successes and challenges.
- July 2018: First cash distribution.
- August 2018: Second cash distribution and preparation of Livelihoods activities.