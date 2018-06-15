Mauritania - Food insecurity (DG ECHO, WFP) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2018)

According to the World Food Programme's latest report, it is estimated that 538 400 individuals are severely affected by food insecurity in Mauritania. This corresponds to 14% of the population and is by far the highest proportion in the region. A response plan targeting 470 600 individuals in priority areas has been finalized by the Humanitarian Country Team, and food distribution has started in June. DG ECHO is contributing to the national and international effort by covering 18% of the targeted beneficiaries (83 750 persons). In addition, 14 300 children under five with Severe Acute Malnutrition will be assisted by DG ECHO-funded operations. Despite the mobilization of donors, additional funding is still required to provide emergency food assistance to 167 000 individuals.