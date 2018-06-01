01 Jun 2018

Mauritania: Food Insecurity - Appeal Snapshot, 31 May 2018

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 01 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (743.19 KB)

The Appeal

The Mauritanian Red Crescent Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) are appealing for resources to bring food security, nutrition and livelihoods support to 17,400 people affected by Mauritania’s worsening food insecurity crisis – the worst in five years.

  • 1.69 million Swiss francs needed

  • 17,400 people to be supported

Snapshot

Following poor harvests caused by drought, 350,600 people in Mauritania are currently estimated to be suffering from severe food insecurity, with as many as half a million people – 14 per cent of the population – projected to be affected in the coming months. Nearly 11 per cent of children aged 6-59 months are already suffering from Global Acute Malnutrition.

IFRC and the Mauritanian Red Crescent wish to support 17,400 of the most vulnerable people in the affected Departments of Barkéole and Magta Lahjar for nine months in food, health (nutrition) and livelihoods.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.