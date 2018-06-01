Mauritania: Food Insecurity - Appeal Snapshot, 31 May 2018

The Appeal

The Mauritanian Red Crescent Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) are appealing for resources to bring food security, nutrition and livelihoods support to 17,400 people affected by Mauritania’s worsening food insecurity crisis – the worst in five years.

1.69 million Swiss francs needed

17,400 people to be supported

Snapshot

Following poor harvests caused by drought, 350,600 people in Mauritania are currently estimated to be suffering from severe food insecurity, with as many as half a million people – 14 per cent of the population – projected to be affected in the coming months. Nearly 11 per cent of children aged 6-59 months are already suffering from Global Acute Malnutrition.

IFRC and the Mauritanian Red Crescent wish to support 17,400 of the most vulnerable people in the affected Departments of Barkéole and Magta Lahjar for nine months in food, health (nutrition) and livelihoods.