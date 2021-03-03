Mauritania | Food and Nutritional Insecurity - Revised Emergency Appeal n° MDRMR011

This Revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 875,000 Swiss Francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to continue supporting the Mauritanian Red Crescent (MRC) to deliver assistance to 12,005 people for 11 months.

Specifically, through this Revised Emergency Appeal:

the number of targeted departments is reduced from two (Barkeol and Ould Yenge) to one (Barkeol), as the needs for Ould Yenge was covered by other actors;

the total amount sought decreases from CHF 1.1 million to CHF 875,000 as a consequence of the reduction of the area of intervention , and the total number of people targeted from 14,800 to 12,005;

the timeframe is extended from 9 to 11 months;

the number of people to be assisted through nutrition-related activities is increased from 685 to 3,755, part of the 12,005 targeted by the intervention;

the development of a contingency plan and a drought action plan with medium- and long-term actions to ensure a more sustainable impact on the food security needs, and to support the mobilization of resources in the longer term.

This emergency appeal is part of a Federation-wide approach which is based on one plan with the response activities of all IFRC network members contributing to the response.