Mauritania - Floods, update (NOAA-CPC, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2022)

Since late July, heavy rainfall and widespread floods hit several parts of Mauritania (particularly the southern regions) leading to casualties and damage.
According to UN OCHA, at least 19 people have died, 38,000 people have been affected, and almost 4,000 houses destroyed. Hectares of crops have been destroyed, and roads were cut off for several days. Access to drinking water has become inaccessible for many affected families.
For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is expected over southern-central Mauritania.