Mauritania - Floods, update (DG ECHO, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 September 2022)

The heavy rainfall and widespread floods that have been hitting Mauritania since early July have displaced many families who cannot meet their basic needs. Access to health services has been restricted due to damaged infrastructure, which aggravates health risks linked to waterborne diseases.

On 23 August, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has launched an appeal to address urgent needs caused by the floods in Hodh El Gharbi, Assaba and Tagant in southern and central Mauritania. In these regions, the IFRC will support at least 3,600 individuals with shelters, food, potable water and non-food items. DG ECHO will support the operation with EUR 100,000.