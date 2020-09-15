Mauritania
Mauritania - Floods (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 September)
- Since the beginning of September, heavy rain affected the southern and eastern regions of the country (particularly Assaba and Hodh Ech Chargui), causing widespread floods and leading to casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, at least 7 people died (4 in Barkeol Town and 3 in Bassiknou Town), one is still missing, more than 2,000 people have been displaced and at least 10,000 affected. In addition, bridges, river embankments and water supply infrastructures were damaged.
- For the next 3 days, light to moderate rain is expected across the southern parts and drier conditions are forecast over the rest of the country.