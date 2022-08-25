Mauritania - Floods (IFRC, media floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 August 2022)

Since late July, heavy rainfall has been affecting seven Regions of Mauritania (including Hodh El Gharbi, Assaba and Tagant in southern and central Mauritania), causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), 14 people have died, almost 29,000 have been affected and more than 3,800 houses destroyed.

National authorities and the Mauritanian Red Crescent (MRC), are providing help to those affected people.