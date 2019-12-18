18 Dec 2019

Mauritania: Floods in Guidimakha - Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update, DREF n° MDRMR010

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 18 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.2 MB)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

Following the floods that affected Guidimakha region located in south-eastern Mauritania between 24 and 27 August 2019, a detailed needs assessment was carried out by the Mauritanian Red Crescent in late October 2019. This assessment has enabled the MRC to determine the intervention strategy to be adopted in providing assistance to the floods affected communities. The changes made to the initial DREF are as follows:

  • After analyzing the results of the assessment, the Mauritanian Red Crescent (MRC) has decided to assist 925 households instead of the 1,500 households as initially planned due to a revision of the amount of the cash envelope to cover the needs identified during the detailed needs assessment as well as the market price surveys. It is worth adding that the reduction of the number of beneficiaries also results from the analysis of the needs assessment data. Indeed, it was reported that some beneficiaries had already received assistance from the Government (CSA), private companies (Chinguitel Mobile Company) and other organizations NGOs (IOM,
    GRDR: Migration-Citizenship-Development...).

  • The CRM will distribute food kits (25kg of rice, 10kg of sugar, 5 litres of oil, 5kg of noodles and 5kg of lentils) alongside with the cash and in-kind wash and shelter distributions. These food kits have been donated by the Turkish and the Qatari Red Crescent within the framework of their partnership with the Mauritanian Red Crescent.

  • The National Society, as part of the assistance to the floods affected people, has sized-up the intervention with the following breakdown:

a) For the 302 targeted households the assistance includes:

  • a distribution of tents, blankets and mosquito nets • a distribution of 1 or 2 food kits1 according to the size of the household’ (2 food kits1 for households with at least 8 or more members)

  • Cash distribution (1,400 MRU)

b) For the other remaining targeted 623 households the assistance includes:

  • A distribution of 1 or 2 food kits1 according to the size of the household’ (2 food kits1 for households with at least 8 or more members)

  • Cash distribution (1,400 MRU)

The Budget has been revised to frame the intervention according to actual activities and is justified by the analysis of assessed needs. The Mauritania Red Crescent also requests a one month no cost extension to complete the implementation of qualitative lessons learned workshop and enable implementation of a consequent post monitoring distribution for the cash component that would contribute to feed the Cash preparedness initiative baseline (in support to the British Red Cross and planned from mid-January in country) ensuring cohesion within the Movement response.

The new end date of the DREF is 20 February 2020.

