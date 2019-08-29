Mauritania - Flood (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 August 2019)

Significant flooding triggered by heavy rainfall has affected southern and eastern Mauritania.

According to media reports, 3 people died in Guidimaka Region, and severe damage was sustained to houses and infrastructure. Several areas of Sélibaby City (Guidimaka Region) are still underwater, while a bridge that connects Sélibaby to the western part of the country has been damaged.

There is now a risk of outbreak of waterborne diseases in the areas affected by the flooding.

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast over southern Mauritania over 29-30 August.