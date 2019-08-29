29 Aug 2019

Mauritania - Flood (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 Aug 2019 View Original

Significant flooding triggered by heavy rainfall has affected southern and eastern Mauritania.

According to media reports, 3 people died in Guidimaka Region, and severe damage was sustained to houses and infrastructure. Several areas of Sélibaby City (Guidimaka Region) are still underwater, while a bridge that connects Sélibaby to the western part of the country has been damaged.

There is now a risk of outbreak of waterborne diseases in the areas affected by the flooding.

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast over southern Mauritania over 29-30 August.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.