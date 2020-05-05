Mauritania: COVID-19 Situation Report – #04 (10 - 29 April 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The Islamic Republic of Mauritania registered its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on 13 March 2020. As of 9 April, seven confirmed cases were recorded, including two recoveries and one death. On 18 April, the country declared that all the remaining 6 confirmed cases had recovered and tested negative. However, cases are still under examination and the country needs to prepare for its second wave.

The Ministry of Health developed a response plan to the pandemic supported by the United Nations system together with the country's development partners. The coordination mechanism is based on the Incident Command System (ICS). UNICEF ensures the lead of the “Risk communication and community engagement” (RCCE), including community watch, and “Infection Prevention and Control” (IPC) pillars. In addition, a multisectoral plan, which will be supported by the UN and its partners, is also under development to address the socio-economic impacts of the crisis.

The helpline set up to provide information 24 hours/7 days has treated more than 256,000 calls since 18 March 2020.

The provision of essential items such as personal protective equipment (PPE) is limited, due both to growing demand and export restrictions globally. Difficulties in the movement of humanitarian workers impedes on the response.

According to OCHA, Mauritania ranks fourth among WCARO countries in terms of economic and social vulnerability due to its heavy foreign debt, low reserve of foreign currencies and high dependency on exports related to food and essential items.