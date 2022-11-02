Mauritania: 2021 Digital Health Factsheet (AIM Health Plus)

The Access to Infant and Maternal Health Plus Project (AIM Health Plus) addresses the leading causes of maternal and neonatal mortality and improves young child survival and nutritional status across four countries in Africa. As part of the project’s digital health component, community health workers (CHWs) in Mauritania are provided with smartphones equipped with a tailored CommCare app to use during their home visits.

This digital tool supports CHWs who are using the Timed and Targeted Counselling (TTC) approach to promote positive health and nutrition behaviour change among pregnant women and mothers or caregivers of children under 2. The CommCare app aims to help improve the efficiency of CHW work, improve the effectiveness of the behaviour change counselling that CHWs offer to families they serve, and strengthen Mauritania’s health system by improving utilisation of community-level data.

From October 2020 through September 2021, this project’s 53 digital tool users reached 4,673 beneficiaries, of which 22% were children ages 0 to 18 and 78% were adult females. Additional results are described in the factsheet.

The AIM Health Plus project is supported by Irish Aid.