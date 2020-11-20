Humanitarian Action for Children 2021 - Mauritania

HIGHLIGHTS

Mauritania is facing acute humanitarian needs, including high levels of food insecurity (over 25 per cent of the population in severe food insecurity in most of the provinces) and very high rates of acute malnutrition. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is aggravating this precarious situation and affecting the provision of basic social services. In addition, over 60,000 refugees, including 36,000 children, require access to health, nutrition, education and protection services.

UNICEF is implementing cross-sectoral approaches to accelerate access to basic services, ensure synergies between humanitarian action and development programming, and build resilience. This includes a multi-sectoral strategy to scale up the integrated management of acute malnutrition and provide water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services.