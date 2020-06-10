Food and cash assistance in the context of Covid-19 in Mbera Camp, Mauritania

UNHCR and the World Food Programme (WFP) work together both during emergencies and longer-term crises to provide food assistance to displaced people around the world, especially vulnerable groups such as women and children. Through the timely provision of the right quantity and the right kinds of food assistance, UNHCR and WFP seek to ensure the restoration and maintenance of a sound diet through a balanced and culturally acceptable food basket. In Mbera camp, the two agencies work together since the establishment of the camp in 2012, and this continues amidst the current health crisis.

CONTEXT

Starting in 2018, in the face of diminishing humanitarian funding, WFP and UNHCR re-oriented their strategy towards targeted rather than blanket assistance, which meant that following a process of identifying the most vulnerable refugees, those less vulnerable would gradually see their food assistance reduced or stopped. Meanwhile, the refugees would be supported with livelihoods activities to earn some income that would offset the reductions in food assistance.

But with Covid-19, the restrictions on movement for merchants and the closure of markets, including the Mbera camp market, livelihoods activities slowed down significantly, threatening the self-sustainability of refugees and food security in the camp.

WFP and UNHCR decided therefore that exceptionally all refugees would receive food assistance, and WFP was able to raise the necessary funding for this purpose. At the distribution for the month of May 2020 all Mbera camp refugees received assistance as well as soap. In addition, in order to reduce as much as possible the gathering of large numbers of persons for the purpose of food assistance distribution, in order to prevent the risk of Covid-19 spreading, the May distribution covered two months’ worth assistance.