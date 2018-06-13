Five things you need to know about the Sahel

The Sahel region is facing its worst food and nutrition crisis in years. Millions of people in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal are struggling with hunger and malnutrition.

The lean season is also known as the ‘hunger months’, meaning food scarcity, epidemics and malnutrition. This year, it started as early as March in some areas and will last until September. But if the worst affected communities don’t receive assistance now, they will struggle to survive for months to come.

