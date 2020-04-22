COVID-19 - Communicating with Refugees in Mauritania

Risk Communication and Community Engagement

Refugees have the right to be informed about issues and decisions affecting their lives. Information is a form of assistance in itself; access to accurate information allows people to make informed decisions to protect themselves and their families. UNHCR’s Age Gender and Diversity Policy stresses the importance of transparent communication in languages, formats and media that are contextually appropriate and accessible for all groups in a community.

What is being done?

UNHCR in Mauritania is using the material published by the Ministry of Health and WHO in French and Arabic to communicate on COVID19 with refugees living in urban centres and at Mbera camp. Community-based networks and key influencers have played a vital role in stepping up our two-way communication with the diverse refugee communities.