Anticipatory action to mitigate impacts of the desert locust invasion on food security and livelihoods in the front-line countries of West Africa and the Sahel

Feb 2021

The impact of a desert locust invasion may cause nearly 13.4 million people to suffer from acute levels of food insecurity in the targeted countries. This situation would add further strain to the livelihoods of vulnerable people already facing sanitary and socio-economic consequences of coronavirus disease 2019, the impact of climate change and conflict.

In accordance with Scenario 1 of FAO’s regional appeal for desert locust launched on 21 May 2020, the project will target six countries, namely:

(i) the frontline countries: Chad, Mali, Mauritania and the Niger; and

(ii) Burkina Faso and Senegal.