African Union deploys an Election Observation Mission ahead of the Presidential Election in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Addis Ababa, 18 June 2019 – The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, has approved the deployment of an African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania in the framework of the holding of first round of presidential elections of June 22, 2019 in the country. The AUEOM is led by His Excellency Philemon Yang, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Cameroon. The Mission, which comprises thirty-five (35) observers, will be deployed from 19 to 29 October 2018.

The objectives of the AUEOM are: (a) to provide an accurate and impartial reporting or assessment of the 22 June Presidential Election, including the degree to which the conduct of the elections meets regional, continental and international standards for democratic elections; (b) to offer recommendations for improvement of future elections based on the findings; and (c) to demonstrate AU’s interest to support Mauritanian’s elections and democratisation process to ensure that the conduct of genuine elections contributes to the consolidation of democratic governance, peace and stability.

The AUEOM draws its mandate from various African Union instruments, most importantly: (a) the African Union Guidelines for Elections Observation and Monitoring Missions (2002); (b) the OUA/AU Declaration on Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa (2002); African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (1981) and (c) African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (2007), among others.

The Mission will meet with the political, administrative and judicial authorities of the country, the institutions in charge of elections, the national actors involved in the electoral process and the representatives of the international community in order to be aware of the arrangements made for the holding of credible, free and fair elections.

