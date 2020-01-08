08 Jan 2020

In 2019, European Union enabled vital humanitarian air services to continue in Mauritania

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 07 Jan 2020 View Original

Nouakchott – In 2019, the European Union generously provided EUR 500,000 to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Mauritania, enabling vital humanitarian air services to continue in the country.

The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), managed by WFP, is the backbone of humanitarian activities and interventions, providing crucial humanitarian access where it would otherwise not be possible. Cost-efficient and reliable, it supports humanitarian responders by enabling organizations to rapidly deploy goods and staff across the country. It also provides medical and security evacuations when needed.

“We are very grateful to the European Union for their continued support - it helped us maintain this critical service to the humanitarian community in Mauritania. Their support was crucial in helping us avoid a break in air services,” said Nacer Benalleg WFP Country Director and Representative in Mauritania.

In 2019, UNHAS was faced with significant funding shortfalls in Mauritania that threatened the continuation of the service. Generous financial support, including the EU’s, enabled the service to stay afloat and transport vital aid and 1,550 humanitarian workers to three destinations in Mauritania.

In Mauritania, malnutrition rates exceed emergency thresholds in 21 districts, while the food security situation in the country has worsened due to the volatile security situation that persists across the Sahel region. Some 57,000 Malian refugees have sought refuge in the east of the country, where nearly 40 percent of the population is affected by food insecurity. The distances across the country are vast and road conditions poor, underscoring the need for UNHAS to continue providing safe, efficient and cost-effective passenger and cargo air transport for the humanitarian community.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, natural disasters and the impact of climate change.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.