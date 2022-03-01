Risk Profile: Sudden-Onset Hazards and the Risk of Future Displacement in the Marshall Islands

IDMC has built upon the risk analysis developed by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction to look at future displacement risk associated with sudden-onset hazards such as earthquakes, tsunamis, cyclonic winds and storm surges. This technical paper presents the initial results of our efforts to assess the risk of displacement associated with disasters and climate change in the Marshall Islands.

Disaster displacement is one of the world's biggest humanitarian and sustainable development challenges, and climate change and urbanisation serve to aggravate the phenomenon. This analysis considered a wide range of hazard scenarios, their likelihood and their potential to cause housing damage.