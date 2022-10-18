Republic of the Marshall Islands: Humanitarian Coordination Structure (As of 12 October 2022)

The 2019 National Disaster Risk Management Arrangement (NDRMA) is the guiding document regarding RMI's disaster management. The National Disaster Committee (NDC) is the designated lead body for implementing the NDRMA. Being directly accountable to the Cabinet, the NDC is responsible for the provision of technical advice and resource support to facilitate the implementation of disaster management programmes and for ensuring that an adequate and reliable disaster control and coordination mechanism is in place to carry out humanitarian response. The primary office accountable for the disaster management activities is the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO). The country operates an eight-cluster system called the National RMI Clusters or National Emergency Operations Center members (NEOC members) which is coordinated by the NDMO.

