Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W19 2020 (May 11-May 17)

Alerts

Influenza Like Illness

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines and should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

No reports were available from American Samoa, Guam, CNMI, Nauru, New Caledonia and PNG for the week.

No changes in ILI numbers reported in RMI (3) Niue (0) and Palau (0) and Pitcairn Islands (0)

The reduction seen for Cook Islands may reflect reduction in number of sites reporting ILI for the week.

The increase in the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu may reflect the increased number of sentinel sites reporting. Tokelau, Fiji, Kiribati, Wallis & Futuna and Tonga reported reductions in the number of ILI cases.

Actual increases in the number of ILI cases were seen for FSM, French Polynesia and Tuvalu.

PSSS, EPI -WK 20, Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared with WK 19 ILI cases are as tabulated below for comparison. For added perspective on the figures and trends percentage country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 19 & 20 are also shown.

Dengue

Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID -19)

As of 21 May 2020 a total of 5,186, 837 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 333,976 deaths and 2,077,987 recovered from 210 countries and Territories. Out of this, 2,774,874 are currently active cases (98% mild cases and 2% serious cases)

WHO Risk Assessment at a global level remains very high.

In Western Pacific Region, there were 171,102 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,795 deaths;

Pacific Island Countries: COVID-19 situation report as at 21 May 2020 is as follows:

Recently reports from Europe and North America have described clusters of children and adolescents requiring admission to intensive care units with a multisystem inflammatory condition with some features similar to those of Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. Case reports and small series have described a presentation of acute illness accompanied by a hyperinflammatory syndrome, leading to multiorgan failure and shock.

Initial hypotheses are that this syndrome may be related to COVID-19 based on initial laboratory testing