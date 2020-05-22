Marshall Islands + 25 more
Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W19 2020 (May 11-May 17)
Alerts
Acute Fever and Rash: FSM
Diarrhea: Wallis and Futuna
Influenza-like illness: French Polynesia
Influenza Like Illness
PSSS, EPI -WK 20, Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared with WK 19 ILI cases are as tabulated below for comparison. For added perspective on the figures and trends percentage country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 19 & 20 are also shown.
Actual increases in the number of ILI cases were seen for FSM, French Polynesia and Tuvalu.
The increase in the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu may reflect the increased number of sentinel sites reporting. Tokelau, Fiji, Kiribati, Wallis & Futuna and Tonga reported reductions in the number of ILI cases.
The reduction seen for Cook Islands may reflect reduction in number of sites reporting ILI for the week.
No changes in ILI numbers reported in RMI (3) Niue (0) and Palau (0) and Pitcairn Islands (0)
No reports were available from American Samoa, Guam, CNMI, Nauru, New Caledonia and PNG for the week.
Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines and should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
Dengue
- There is ongoing dengue serotype-3 outbreak (week 51) in the Republic of Marshall Islands, which began in May 2019 in Ebeye and then transmitted through to Majuro. As of 19 May 2020, there have been 3,413 dengue-like cases of which 1,581 were laboratory confirmed. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. 20 new dengue-like cases were seen in the last 7 days of which 18 cases were from Majuro with majority of them being under 18 years of age. Overall attack rate reported is 64/1000. MOH is closely monitoring the dengue situation through active surveillance. [Source: RMI Dengue outbreak Situation Report May 19, 2020]
Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID -19)
As of 21 May 2020 a total of 5,186, 837 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 333,976 deaths and 2,077,987 recovered from 210 countries and Territories. Out of this, 2,774,874 are currently active cases (98% mild cases and 2% serious cases)
WHO Risk Assessment at a global level remains very high.
In Western Pacific Region, there were 171,102 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,795 deaths;
Pacific Island Countries: COVID-19 situation report as at 21 May 2020 is as follows:
Recently reports from Europe and North America have described clusters of children and adolescents requiring admission to intensive care units with a multisystem inflammatory condition with some features similar to those of Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. Case reports and small series have described a presentation of acute illness accompanied by a hyperinflammatory syndrome, leading to multiorgan failure and shock.
Initial hypotheses are that this syndrome may be related to COVID-19 based on initial laboratory testing
WHO has published a new scientific brief on “Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents with COVID-19”, given the reported clusters of children and adolescents who require admission to intensive care units with a multisystem inflammatory condition. There is an urgent need for collecting standardized data describing epidemiology, clinical presentations, severity, and outcomes.
Polio
As of 19, May 2020, there is no circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) case was reported in Malaysia. There has been one case in 2020 so far. The total number of cases reported in 2019 remains three. One cVDPV1 positive environmental sample was reported in Sabah province. Refer Malaysia country page for more information.
As of 19, May 2020, there is no cVDPV1 case was reported in Philippines. There are two cVDPV1 cases in the country from 2019. Also, no cVDPV2 case was reported this week. The total number of cVDPV2 cases reported in 2020 remains one and 13 in 2019. Refer Philippines country page for more information.
Ebola
- As of 17 May 2020, the cumulative number of Ebola cases is 3,462 (3,317 confirmed, 145 probable) including 2,279 deaths (CFR 66%). The current outbreak was declared as Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 17 July 2019. Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News.