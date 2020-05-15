Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W19 2020 (May 04-May 10)

Alert Verification for WK 19:

Acute Fever and Rash: French Polynesia

Influenza-like illness: Wallis and Futuna

Influenza Like Illness:

PSSS, EPI -WK 19, Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared with WK 18 ILI cases are as tabulated below for comparison. For added perspective on the figures and trends percentage country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 18 & 19 are also shown.

Actual increases in the number of ILI cases were seen for Fiji, Wallis & Futuna, FSM, Kiribati, Tokelau and the Marshall Islands.

The increase in the Cook Islands may reflect the increased number of sentinel sites reporting.

Tuvalu and Vanuatu reported reductions in the number of ILI cases.

The reductions seen for Solomon Islands and Tonga may reflect reductions in number of sites reporting ILI for the week.

No changes in ILI numbers reported in French Polynesia (1) and Palau (0)

No reports were available from American Samoa, Western Samoa, Guam, CNMI, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue and PNG for the week.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines and should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

Dengue

There is ongoing dengue serotype-3 outbreak (week 51) in the Republic of Marshall Islands, which began in May 2019 in Ebeye and then transmitted through to Majuro. As of 12 May 2020, there have been 3,388 dengue-like cases of which 1,576 were laboratory confirmed. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. 31 new dengue-like cases were seen in the last 7 days of which 20 cases were from Majuro with majority of them being under 18 years of age. Overall attack rate reported is 63.8/1000. MOH is closely monitoring the dengue situation through active surveillance. [Source: RMI Dengue outbreak Situation Report May 12, 2020]

Ongoing dengue outbreak in Cook Islands since January 28, 2019. As of May 12, 2020, there have been 307 dengue cases. From January to May 12, 2020, 181 probable dengue cases and 20 (12 DENV-1 and 8 DENV-2) were laboratory confirmed cases were reported. There was no confirmed dengue case for April and May 2020. No deaths were reported. [Source: NHET-SitRep106 Dengue outbreak Situation Report May 13, 2020]

Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID -19)

As of 14 May 2020 a total of 4,516, 072 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 302,873 deaths and 1,697.923 recovered from 210 countries and Territories. WHO Risk Assessment at a global level remains very high. In Western Pacific Region, there were 164,282 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,622 deaths;

Pacific Island Countries: COVID-19 situation report as at 14 May 2020 is as follows:

14 Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICs) have declared a State of Emergency

18 PICs have imposed travel restrictions (Joint External Situation Report #13 – 3rd May 2020) Polio

As of 13, May 2020, there is no circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) case was reported in Malaysia. There has been one case in 2020 so far. The total number of cases reported in 2019 remains three. One cVDPV1 positive environmental sample was reported in Sabah province. Refer Malaysia country page for more information.

As of 13, May 2020, there is no cVDPV1 case was reported in Philippines. There are two cVDPV1 cases in the country from 2019. Also, no cVDPV2 case was reported this week. The total number of cVDPV2 cases reported in 2020 remains one and 13 in 2019. Refer Philippines country page for more information.

Ebola

As of 10 May 2020, the cumulative number of Ebola cases is 3,462 (3,317 confirmed, 145 probable) including 2,279 deaths (CFR 66%) in Democratic Republic of the Congo . The current outbreak was declared as Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 17 July 2019. Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News.