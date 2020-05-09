Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W18 2020 (Apr 27-May 03)

Alert Verification for WK 18:

Acute Fever and Rashes: FSM and Vanuatu

Diarrhea: RMI and FSM

ILI : FSM

Influenza Like Illness:

PSSS, EPI -WK 18 reported a seven-fold increase from (4 to 28) in influenza-like illnesses (ILI) in FSM, 11% increase (400 to 453) in Samoa and a 4% increase (66 to 69) in Fiji;

A Seven-fold decrease (7 to 1) in ILI was reported in the Marshall Islands. Decreases were also reported in Island states as follows: 71% (7 to 2) in Cook Islands, 50% (26 to 11) in Wallis and Futuna, 31 % (241 to 133) in Solomon Islands, 12% (237 to 212) Vanuatu, 9% (13 to 12) in Tuvalu, 8% (28 to 26) in Tonga and 2% (311 to 307) in Kiribati;

Tokelau (0), and Pitcairn Islands (0), Palau (0)

No reports were available from other countries for the week.

COVID-19 respiratory symptoms are similar to those of influenza. Countries are requested to closely monitor ILI and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) as increased activity may indicate COVID-19 transmission in the community.

Dengue

There is ongoing dengue serotype-3 outbreak (week 50) in the Republic of Marshall Islands, which began in May 2019 in Ebeye and then transmitted through to Majuro. As of 6 May 2020, there have been 3,368 dengue-like cases of which 1,562 were laboratory confirmed. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. 31 new dengue-like cases were seen in the last 7 days of which of 28 cases were from Majuro with majority of them being under 18 years of age. Overall attack rate reported was 63.4/1000. MOH is closely monitoring the dengue situation through active surveillance. [Source: RMI Dengue outbreak Situation Report May 6, 2020]

Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID -19)

As of 8 May 2020 a total of 3,759, 967 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 259,474 deaths from 210 countries and Territories. WHO Risk Assessment at a global level remains very high.

In Western Pacific Region, there were 157,447 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,394 deaths;

Pacific Island Countries: COVID-19 situation report as at 8 May 2020 is as follows: (see attached PDF)

14 Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICs) have declared a State of Emergency

18 PICs have imposed travel restrictions

Humanitarian and development partners from 20 agencies have established a Joint Incident Management Team (JIMT) to support the COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts in the Pacific. This coordination mechanism leverages partners’ capacities and resources, to ensure effective actions in support of national authorities and affected populations across 21 Pacific Island Countries and Territories. The support is particularly to improve testing capacity, upgrade of medical equipment in health facilities, increasing skills among health workers through training, guidelines and technical support including operational support in preparedness measures for containment, mitigation, and early recovery in the Pacific COVID-19 response. (Joint External Situation Report #13 – 3rd May 2020)

Polio

Malaysia

· As of 6, May 2020, there is no circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) case was reported. There has been one case in 2020 so far. The total number of cases reported in 2019 remains three. One cVDPV1 positive environmental sample was reported in Sabah province. Refer Malaysia country page for more information.

Philippines

· As of 6, May 2020, there is no cVDPV1 case was reported this week. There are two cVDPV1 cases in the country from 2019. Also, no cVDPV2 case was reported this week. The total number of cVDPV2 cases reported in 2020 remains one and 13 in 2019. Refer Philippines country page for more information.

Ebola - Democratic Republic of the Congo

As of 5 May 2020, the cumulative number of Ebola cases is 3,462 (3,317 confirmed, 145 probable) including 2,279 deaths (CFR 66%). The current outbreak was declared as Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 17 July 2019. Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News.