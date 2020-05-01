Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W17 2020 (Apr 20-Apr 27)

Influenza Like Illness

PSSS, EPI -WK 17 reported an increase of 65% (from 188 to 311) in influenza-like illnesses (ILI) in Kiribati, 16% (200 to 239) in Vanuatu, 18% (11 to 13) in Tuvalu, 40% (5 to 7) in Marshall Islands, and 8% (26 to 28) in Tonga;

A 16% (79 to 66) reduction in ILI was reported in the Fiji Islands, 19% (491 to 400) in Samoa, 18 % (260 to 214) in Solomon Islands, and 13% (30 to 26) Wallis and Futuna,

Tokelau (0), and Pitcairn Islands (0)

Cook Islands reported 7 ILI for this week.

No reports were available from other countries for the week.

COVID-19 respiratory symptoms are similar to those of influenza. Countries are requested to closely monitor ILI and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) as increased activity may indicate COVID-19 transmission in the community.

Dengue

There is ongoing dengue serotype-3 outbreak (week 49) in the Republic of Marshall Islands, which began in May 2019 in Ebeye and then transmitted through to Majuro. As of 26 April 2020, there have been 3,345 dengue-like cases of which 1,539 were laboratory confirmed. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. 26 new dengue-like cases were seen in the last 7 days of which of 26 cases 23 cases were from Majuro with majority of them being under 18 years of age. MOH is closely monitoring the dengue situation through active surveillance. The outbreak is declining [Source: RMI Dengue outbreak Situation Report April 26, 2020]

Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID -19)

As of 30 April 2020 a total of 3,090,445 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 217,769 deaths from 210 countries and Territories. WHO Risk Assessment at a global level remains very high.

In Western Pacific Region, there were 147,743 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,094 deaths;

Pacific Island Countries: COVID-19 situation report as at 30 April 2020 is as follows: Australia reported 6,746 (8 new cases) cases, including 90 deaths; New Zealand confirmed 1,129 (3 new cases) and 19 deaths; Guam reported a total of 141 cases (2 new cases) and 5 deaths (clusters of cases); French Polynesia reported a total of 58 cases and no new cases were reported for last two days; New Caledonia reported a total of 18 cases (sporadic cases and 27 days since last reported); Northern Mariana Islands reported 14 cases and 2 deaths ( 22 days since last reported). Fiji confirmed 18 cases; 12 out 18 cases have recovered and 6 active cases. (sporadic cases and 9 days since last reported) Papua New Guinea confirmed 8 cases no new cases for this week (sporadic cases and 7 days since last reported).

WHO Subject in Focus of the day is detection of disease by establishing Laboratory services for COVID-19 and working with Global influenza Surveillance and response system. Please refer here

Polio

Malaysia : As of 22, April 2020, there is no circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) case was reported. There has been one case in 2020 so far. The total number of cases reported in 2019 remains three. One cVDPV1 positive environmental sample was reported in Sabah province. Refer Malaysia country page for more information.

Philippines: As of 22, April 2020, there is no cVDPV1 case was reported this week. There are two cVDPV1 cases in the country from 2019. Also, no cVDPV2 case was reported this week. The total number of cVDPV2 cases reported in 2020 remains one and 13 in 2019. Refer Philippines country page for more information.

Ebola - Democratic Republic of the Congo

As of 24 April 2020, the cumulative number of Ebola cases is 3,461 (3,316 confirmed, 145 probable) including 2,279 deaths (CFR 66%). The current outbreak was declared as Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 17 July 2019. Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News.